Carney’s recommended capital budget includes $315.7 million for transportation and $305 million for school construction and renovation. The overall spending plan is down slightly from the whopping $1.3 billion that lawmakers approved last year. Skyrocketing revenue estimates following 2020′s overly pessimistic forecasts prompted lawmakers to tack on $460 million to the record $894.4 million capital budget that Carney had proposed last January.