Carney’s recommended capital budget includes $315.7 million for transportation and $305 million for school construction and renovation. The overall spending plan is down slightly from the whopping $1.3 billion that lawmakers approved last year. Skyrocketing revenue estimates following 2020′s overly pessimistic forecasts prompted lawmakers to tack on $460 million to the record $894.4 million capital budget that Carney had proposed last January.
Monday’s agenda includes capital spending plans for the Office of Management and Budget, the Department of Finance, the State Housing Authority, and the Department of Transportation.