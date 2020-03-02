Wisconsin Rep. John Nygren, who represents Marinette in the state Assembly, persuaded 54 Republican and Democrats from both the Assembly and Senate to sign on to the letter to Trump.
The letter paints Fincantieri Marinette Marine as a vital economic engine in northeastern Wisconsin. The frigate contract would generate another 1,000 jobs for the region, the letter said. If the Navy hands the contract to someone else, however, Fincantieri could end up closing its shipyard, the lawmakers warned.
“We have witnessed what the loss of opportunity does to the Midwest,” the letter said. “When industry departs, so does hope.”
The lawmakers conclude by telling Trump that his “leadership and attention to this opportunity is vital.”
