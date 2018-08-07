CORRECTS TO A BOY, NOT A TEENAGER - This Saturday, Aug. 4 2018, photo provided by James Castellano, of Monroe, N.C., shows a drink he bought from a boy, background, in Monroe. A teenager who held up the North Carolina lemonade stand for $17 was still at large Monday, Aug. 6, and authorities said they hoped to track him through surveillance footage and possible DNA and fingerprint tests. (James Castellano via AP) (Associated Press)

MONROE, N.C. — A 9-year-old entrepreneur whose lemonade stand was robbed of $17 by an older boy is getting a business boost from a home-improvement giant.

Union County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tony Underwood said Tuesday that investigators are still searching for a male teen suspect in the Saturday afternoon stickup.

The young drinks vendor said a teenager pointed a handgun at him while he was at his stand in Monroe, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) southeast of Charlotte.

A business card that one customer collected from the boy’s lemonade stand states that he also works as a lawn mower and dog walker.

Home-improvement chain Lowe’s gave the boy a new, $1,100 riding lawn mower on Monday. Spokeswoman Sarah Lively says officials at the company’s Charlotte headquarters made the gesture after seeing news reports.

