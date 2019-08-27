This image released by NBC shows Gal Gadot, center, and Leslie Jones, right during a sketch on “Saturday Night Live.” Jones is leaving the NBC show after five seasons. Earlier this month, Jones announced she’s doing a Netflix stand-up special. In an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel’s show, Jones said it’s great to be an actress but that she’s really a “hardcore” stand-up comedian. (Will Heath/NBC via AP) (Associated Press)

LOS ANGELES — “Saturday Night Live” cast member Leslie Jones is leaving the NBC show after five seasons, while Kate McKinnon is sticking around.

Jones’ departure was confirmed by a person familiar with the change who spoke Tuesday on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss Jones’ status with the long-running sketch series.

The departure comes as Jones is branching out into other projects.

The person also said McKinnon will return for her eighth season with the show. McKinnon’s portrayals of political figures including Hillary Clinton and Jeff Sessions have become a “SNL” staple.

Earlier this month, Jones announced she’s doing a Netflix stand-up special. Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show, Jones said it’s great to be an actress but that she’s really a “hardcore” stand-up comedian.

