Fans celebrated from Bourbon Street in the French Quarter to the Varsity Theatre in Baton Rouge after the game.

New York City honored LSU by lighting up the Empire State Building in LSU’s colors after its victory.

And the celebration isn’t over. LSU football announced that its championship parade will start on campus Saturday at 11 a.m. before a celebration at noon at Tiger Stadium’s championship plaza.

While the LSU Tigers were basking in the glow of being the top team in the country, pity was growing for the Clemson Tigers’ mascot. An LSU fan started a GoFundMe page to buy the tiger a new costume as jokes about its appearance spread online.

“It seems that the University purchased their mascot costume from the clearance rack from TG&Y in 1981,” the page says.