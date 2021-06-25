Kentucky

Lexington bans use of no-knock warrants

Kentucky’s second-largest city has joined Breonna Taylor’s hometown in banning the use of no-knock warrants.

The Lexington council voted 10 to 5 to ban no-knock warrants after more than three hours of debate Thursday night, news outlets reported.

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton signed the ordinance into law Friday, making it effective immediately, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported.

Last year, the Metro Council in Louisville voted to ban the controversial warrants, which permit officers to enter a home or residence without knocking. Taylor — a Louisville emergency medical technician studying to become a nurse — was fatally shot by police as officers burst into her home while conducting a narcotics investigation. No drugs were found at her home.

In Lexington, the new ordinance also sets out requirements for how knock-and-announce warrants are executed.

The Rev. Clark Williams, one of several Black faith leaders who pushed for more than a year for Lexington to ban no-knock warrants, said after the council vote: “I’m relieved that first of all, we got to vote on what we’ve been talking about all year. It’s very sobering it was this hard to get a vote. We’re happy with the outcomes, but it shows us we have a lot more work to do.”

The final vote on the ban came after a substitute amendment — which would have added more restrictions

on how no-knock warrants can be used — was narrowly defeated.

Gorton previously voiced opposition to banning ­no-knock warrants in Lexington. But she signed the ordinance into law after hearing from residents who supported the proposal during the council’s public comment section Thursday, the Lexington newspaper reported.

— Associated Press

Louisiana

Man convicted again in infant son's death

A 29-year-old New Orleans man has been convicted a second time of murdering one of his infant twin sons in the suburb where their mother was living, the district attorney said Friday.

Anthony Dearmas faces life in prison without parole — the same sentence he received in 2019, when jurors voted 11 to 1 to convict him of first-degree murder in the death of 6-week-old Karter Smith.

Jurors deliberated about three hours Thursday before unanimously finding the man guilty of first-degree murder, 22nd Judicial District Attorney Warren Montgomery said in a news release Friday.

Montgomery, who represents St. Tammany and Washington parishes, said Dearmas qualified for retrial after the U.S. Supreme Court found split verdicts unconstitutional in state criminal trials.

Defense attorneys argued for a manslaughter conviction, saying Dearmas didn’t mean to kill his son.

Michael DeFatta of the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office testified that the baby’s skull was broken in seven places, indicating it had been crushed. His lungs were bruised as well, DeFatta said.

Dearmas was babysitting the twins and their 3-year-old brother in the New Orleans suburb of Slidell while their mother worked early on May 10, 2017. He originally told the mother and investigators that the older brother had dropped the infant twice while Dearmas was in the shower.

Karter died three days later in a hospital.

After detectives said Karter’s injuries were too serious to have been caused by falling from a 3-year-old’s arms, Dearmas said that he himself had fallen twice with the baby in his arms. Still later, he said he had slapped the infant twice, knocking him to the floor, because he was screaming.

— Associated Press

Hawaii

3 officers charged in fatal shooting of teen

Three Honolulu police officers appeared in court Friday to face charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old Micronesian boy — the first cases of their kind against law enforcement in the city in more than 40 years.

The officers were not asked to enter pleas during the hearing, when they were officially informed of the charges that they face.

The April 5 shooting killed Iremamber Sykap, who police and prosecutors have said was driving a stolen car linked to an armed robbery, burglary, purse snatching and car theft.

Sykap led officers on a chase immediately before the shooting, authorities have said.

Officer Geoffrey H.L. Thom fired 10 rounds at Skyap through the rear window using a 9mm Glock semiautomatic firearm, prosecutors said. The five-year police department veteran fired the shots “without provocation” after the car came to a stop at an intersection, according to court documents.

Thom was charged with one count of second-degree murder. If convicted, he faces a minimum sentence of 20 years because of the kind of gun used in the shooting. Fellow officers Zackary Ah Nee and Christopher Fredeluces, who also opened fire, are charged with second-degree attempted murder, which also carries a minimum sentence of 20 years.

Prosecutors filed the charges after a grand jury declined to indict the three officers.

Attorneys for the officers said in a statement that “it is clear that most in our community believe that filing these charges after an independent Grand Jury rejected them is concerning, to say the very least.”

Friday’s court appearance drew hundreds of supporters of the officers to the plaza in front of the downtown courthouse.

A judge set a preliminary hearing for July 20.

— Associated Press