LGBTQ protections temporarily blocked

A federal judge on Friday temporarily blocked enforcement of two Biden administration directives protecting LGBTQ people in schools and workplaces from discrimination, ruling in favor of 20 state attorneys general who claimed in a lawsuit that the guidance infringes upon states' rights. The move comes amid a wave of measures by conservatives to curtail LGBTQ rights that have alarmed liberal activists as the battle over transgender rights moves to the political forefront.

The two directives, which apply to educational institutions receiving federal funding and most employers, would have extended protections for transgender people to use bathrooms and locker rooms in schools and at work and to join sports teams that correspond to their gender identity.

The states involved have argued that the directives would have put them at risk of losing significant federal funding because of their existing laws.

U.S. District Judge Charles Atchley Jr. of the Eastern District of Tennessee issued a nationwide injunction that he wrote in his ruling will remain in place “pending the final resolution of this matter,” or until further orders are given from the district court or higher courts.

The White House, the Education Department and the EEOC did not immediately respond to The Washington Post’s requests for comment.

— Meena Venkataramanan

UNC settles tenure dispute with journalist

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill says it has reached a settlement with journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, who ultimately shunned the school in an extended dispute over tenure.

David Boliek, chairman of the UNC-Chapel Hill Board of Trustees, said Friday that the settlement with Hannah-Jones was for less than $75,000, news outlets reported.

Attorneys representing Hannah-Jones last year threatened to take legal action, including filing a federal discrimination lawsuit, against UNC-Chapel Hill and its board over the failure to give her tenure, news outlets reported at the time. Boliek said that the settlement reached by the university was to resolve the “potential legal action,” and that a formal lawsuit was never filed.

Hannah-Jones couldn’t be reached for comment.

The dispute over whether UNC would grant Hannah-Jones a lifetime faculty appointment prompted weeks of outcry as numerous professors and alumni voiced their frustration, and Black students and faculty questioned during protests whether the predominantly White university values them.

Hannah-Jones — who received the Pulitzer Prize for her work on the New York Times Magazine’s 1619 Project focusing on America’s history of slavery — was hired as UNC’s Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism at the Hussman School of Journalism and Media.

She has noted that she hadn’t sought out the job and was recruited by UNC’s journalism dean before her tenure application stalled over objections by a powerful donor and concerns by conservatives about her work.

Hannah-Jones’ tenure application was submitted to UNC’s trustees in 2020, but it was halted after a board member who vets the appointments raised questions about her nonacademic background. Instead, she was initially given a five-year contract, despite her predecessors being granted tenure when appointed.

After weeks of mounting pressure, the trustees voted 9-4 to offer her tenure. Hannah-Jones has said that the unfairness of how she was treated as a Black woman steered her toward turning the offer down. She accepted a chaired professorship at Howard University, a historically Black school in D.C.

— Associated Press

Helicopter crash kills 4 who helped with fire

Four people were killed in a crash of a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office helicopter that was headed back to Albuquerque after assisting firefighters in another New Mexico city, authorities said Sunday.

Sheriff’s officials said three people from the sheriff’s office and a county firefighter were aboard the Bell UH-1H helicopter when it went down near Las Vegas, N.M., about 125 miles northeast of Albuquerque, on Saturday night.

The cause of the crash is unknown and will be investigated by the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board.

New Mexico State Police said the helicopter and its crew had been assisting with a wildfire in the Las Vegas area Saturday, providing bucket drops and other air logistics needs to fire crews on the ground.

— Associated Press

