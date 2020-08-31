Calls for such an investigation had been mounting since Falwell’s departure last week from the post he had held since 2007.

He officially resigned on Aug. 25 after Giancarlo Granda, a much younger business partner of the Falwell family, said that he had a years-long sexual relationship with Becki Falwell and that Jerry Falwell participated in some of the liaisons as a voyeur.

The Falwells said in a statement provided to the Associated Press late Sunday that they “welcome any inquiry as we have nothing to hide.”

Falwell took over as the president of Liberty after the death of his famous evangelist father, the Rev. Jerry Falwell Sr.

— Associated Press

NEW YORK

Transgender woman's family settles suit over death

The family of a transgender woman with epilepsy who died in an isolated cell in New York City’s Rikers Island jail complex has settled its lawsuit with the city for $5.9 million, the family’s lawyer said.

The settlement was reached Friday in the federal lawsuit over the June 7, 2019, death of Layleen Polanco. The terms of the settlement were not made public. But David Shanies, the lawyer for Polanco’s family, confirmed published reports about the settlement amount.

The 27-year-old Polanco had been in custody since April 2019, unable to post $500 bail after an assault arrest. The city medical examiner’s office ruled that the cause of death was sudden unexplained death in epilepsy.

Polanco’s family members charged in their lawsuit that correctional officers failed to check on her as she was dying. City officials announced in June that 17 correction officers would face disciplinary action in connection with her death.

— Associated Press

immigration

Asylum screening by border agents blocked

A federal judge on Monday blocked U.S. Customs and Border Protection employees from conducting the initial screening for people seeking asylum, dealing a setback to one of the Trump administration’s efforts to rein in asylum.

The nationwide injunction is likely to have little, if any, immediate impact because the government has effectively suspended asylum during the coronavirus pandemic, citing public health concerns.

The Trump administration argued that designated CBP employees are trained comparably to asylum officers at U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, another agency within the Homeland Security Department. U.S. District Judge Richard J. Leon in Washington disagreed. Leon said CBP employees get two to five weeks of distance and in-person training, while asylum officers get at least nine weeks of formal training.