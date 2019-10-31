Macmillan’s library embargo also begins Friday. The publisher will restrict public libraries and consortium of all sizes to buying a single copy of each newly released e-book for the first eight weeks of publication.

The libraries say the policy cuts against their mission of promoting information distribution and literacy.

Macmillan CEO John Sargent has said in an open letter that a surge in e-book borrowing is decreasing the perceived economic value of books.

