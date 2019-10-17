The manuscript is part of a Salinger exhibit which opens Friday and continues through Jan. 19 at the New York Public Library’s historic 5th Avenue branch in Manhattan.
The display also includes family photographs, letters and other rarities from the famously private author, who died in 2010.
The exhibit, titled “JD Salinger,” draws from archives made available by Salinger’s family and helps mark the centennial of his birth.
