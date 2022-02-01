“The Worst Person in the World” is Norway’s shortlisted Oscar submission and Trier’s stab at something like a romantic comedy. It’s already been a long ride for the film, which landed Reinsve the award for best actress at the Cannes Film Festival last summer and opens in theaters Friday. Since then, it’s been a regular at film festivals (including the New York Film Festival, during which an interview took place last September before the film’s release was delayed) and on Top 10 lists (including that of The Associated Press ).