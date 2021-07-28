NOTES: Campbell said more than 80% of the team has been vaccinated. “Every day we get a few more,” he said. “It’s trending the right way.” ... The team put C Evan Brown on active/non-football injury list and LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin on reserve/COVID-19 list. ... The Lions created a new position during the offseason and hired mental skills specialist Dr. Michelle Garvin, who had a similar job at the University of Maryland. “There’s just been so much coming to light on this, and so that was one of the reasons we hired her,” Campbell said. “We thought it was important to have an outlet, somebody they can talk to that understands.”