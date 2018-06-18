SANTA MONICA, Calif. — Winners of the MTV Movie & TV Awards, presented Saturday at Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California:
Movie of the year: “Black Panther”
Actor in a Movie: Chadwick Boseman, “Black Panther”
Show of the Year: “Stranger Things”
Actor in a Show: Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things”
Kiss: Keiynan Lonsdale and Nick Robinson in “Love, Simon”
Comedic performance: Tiffany Haddish, “Girls Trip”
Fight: Gal Gadot, “Wonder Woman”
Hero: Chadwick Boseman, “Black Panther”
Villain: Michael B. Jordan, “Black Panther”
Team: “It”
Most Frightened Performance: Noah Schnapp, “Stranger Things”
Generation: Chris Pratt
Trailblazer: Lena Waithe
Scene Stealer: Madelaine Petsch, “Riverdale”
Reality Series: “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”
Music Documentary: “Gaga: Five Foot Two”
Musical Moment: “Stranger Things”
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.