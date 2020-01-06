Police commanders fired Starks in May, saying he violated department policy.

Fox last week upheld a Civil Service Commission ruling that Starks violated a policy prohibiting officers from voluntarily placing themselves in front of an oncoming vehicle “where deadly force is the probable outcome.” That policy requires officers to move out of an oncoming vehicle’s path if possible, rather than firing a weapon.

But he effectively reinstated the officer by ruling that a 30-day suspension and reduction in salary to an entry level officer are more appropriate sanctions.

