Investigators found a dart gun, empty tranquilizer darts and a needle used to inject tranquilizer chemical into darts in the house and Barry Morphew’s gun safe, retired FBI agent Jonathan Grusing testified. A cap used to cover the injecting needle was also found in the dryer along with clothes and bedsheets from one of the couple’s daughters, he said. However, no tranquilizer chemical was found and there is no way to know how long the needle cap had been in the dryer, Grusing said during cross-examination by another of Barry Morphew’s attorneys, Dru Nielsen.