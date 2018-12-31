PORTLAND, Maine — Public documents say a well-known building in Maine’s largest city that is famous for its clock has been sold to a developer with local ties.

The Portland Press Herald reports documents say the buyer of the Time & Temperature Building in Portland is TT Maine Venture LLC of Delaware. Department of Environmental Protection records say Chris Rhoades of Falmouth, Maine, is a partner in the venture.

Rhoades has declined to comment on the sale. The building opened in 1924 and was sold at auction in October for $9.3 million.

The Time & Temperature Building is beloved for its digital rooftop clock, which doubles as a message board. Over the years it has announced everything from big New England Patriots wins to citywide parking bans.

