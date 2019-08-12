California

Sex misconduct claims against doctors are up

The number of complaints against California physicians for sexual misconduct has risen 62 percent since fall of 2017 — a jump that coincides with the beginning of the #MeToo movement, according to a newspaper investigation published Monday.

A Los Angeles Times analysis of California medical board data found complaints of sexual misconduct, though small in number, are among the fastest-growing type of allegation.

During the fiscal year that ended in June, the board got 11,406 complaints against physicians and surgeons, the most it has ever received.

In fiscal 2017-18, 280 complaints were filed against physicians for sexual misconduct, compared with 173 the previous year. In fiscal 2018-19, there were 279.

Many experts link the increase to societal shifts spurred by the #MeToo movement, which encouraged victims to speak out, as well as noteworthy abuse cases involving medical professionals, the newspaper said.

As these stories make headlines, patients have become more vocal in the doctor’s office, seeking to know what physicians are doing each step of an exam, doctors told the Times. They are also more willing to speak up if something bothers them, empowered by these recent revelations, said Sheryl Ross, an OB/GYN in Santa Monica.

— Associated Press

Masked man throwing object incites panic at Houston mall: Hundreds of panicked people rushed out of a Houston mall after a masked man jumped on a food court table and said he would kill himself before throwing down an unknown object covered in toilet paper. Houston police were searching for the masked man. Police say he left Memorial City Mall amid the chaos Sunday afternoon. Police said he could face a terrorist threat charge. They added that two people suffered minor injuries in the crowd.

5 killed in collision in Nebraska: Authorities say two women and three children died when their vehicle collided with a truck on a Nebraska Panhandle highway. The crash occurred about 6 p.m. Sunday, around 10 miles north of Bridgeport on U.S. Highway 385. The Nebraska State Patrol says a northbound sport utility vehicle went out of control during heavy rain, crossed the centerline and hit the oncoming truck. The patrol says all five people in the SUV were killed. The patrol says the truck driver was taken to a hospital in Bridgeport with non-life-threatening injuries.

Family of teen who died trapped in vehicle sues: The family of a teenager who died trapped in a vehicle despite making two 911 pleas for help has filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against the city of Cincinnati. The suit filed Monday in Hamilton County charges the city and several city officials and workers with actions it alleges led to 16-year-old Kyle Plush's 2018 death. The family says the object is to find out what went wrong and make sure it doesn't happen again. The city has made changes after Plush's death, but his parents have expressed frustration while seeking answers. Plush was apparently pinned by a foldaway seat when he reached for tennis gear while his car was parked near his school. He died of suffocation.

— From news services