LOUISIANA

Soldier sentenced in chlorine bomb case

A federal judge has sentenced a soldier to more than 11 years in prison for making bombs that released chlorine gas and injured two Army investigators near a base in Louisiana.

Two investigators inhaled chlorine gas “and effectively ended their military careers,” according to a Justice Department news release Tuesday about 24-year-old Ryan Keith Taylor’s sentencing.

Taylor, of New Llano, La., pleaded guilty in June to the single count of using a chemical weapon, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

U.S. District Judge Jay Zainey sentenced him Monday in Lafayette to 11 years and 3 months in prison, plus five years’ supervised release.

When he pleaded guilty, Taylor also signed a statement saying that he set off the device on April 12, 2017, in an Army training area in the Kisatchie National Forest near Fort Polk. Three soldiers heard the explosions; one of them found Taylor taking video on his cellphone.

They reported the incident to military police. One of the injured investigators had filled a plastic bag with rocks coated with an unknown substance. The bag popped, and the investigator’s latex gloves began to melt. The investigator “quickly experienced difficulty breathing and felt his skin burning,” said a document that served as the factual basis for Taylor’s guilty plea.

Investigators found “bomb-making notes, materials and chemical residue in Taylor’s vehicle, apartment and storage building,” Tuesday’s news release said.

— Associated Press

NEW MEXICO

Former priest to be detained pending trial

A former New Mexico priest who fled the United States decades ago amid allegations of child sex abuse will await trial behind bars, a federal judge decided Tuesday, as his accusers in the audience applauded.

Defense attorney Samuel Winder argued in court that Arthur Perrault was not a flight risk as he had no passport, no family and no means of leaving the country.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Karen Molzen called Perrault a “very charming man” who once fled to a country that did not have an extradition treaty with the United States.

Court documents filed late last week said victims described Perrault showering them with gifts and meals before abusing them.

The Connecticut-born Perrault was extradited to New Mexico this past week from Morocco in connection with sexual abuse cases that are said to have taken place between 1991 and 1992 at Kirtland Air Force Base and Santa Fe National Cemetery.

The former Catholic priest in the Archdiocese of Santa Fe and a former Air Force chaplain has been charged in a federal indictment with seven counts of aggravated sexual abuse and abusive sexual contact.

Perrault pleaded not guilty in his first court appearance Friday.

He vanished in 1992, just days before an attorney filed two lawsuits against the archdiocese alleging Perrault had sexually assaulted seven children at his parish. The FBI said Perrault first fled to Canada and then to Tangier, Morocco.

— Associated Press

Couple gets probation for hauling pot gift through Nebraska: A California couple who said the marijuana they were hauling through Nebraska was intended for Christmas gifts have been given probation and conditional jail time. York County District Court records say 71-year-old Barbara Jiron and 80-year-old Patrick Jiron were sentenced Monday to three years' probation. They will be supervised at their Clearlake Oaks, Calif., home by California authorities. When the Jirons were arrested Dec. 19, they said they did not know it was illegal to transport marijuana through Nebraska. They told authorities the 60 pounds of pot was intended as presents for family in Vermont and Massachusetts.

— Associated Press