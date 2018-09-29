Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh testifies during the Senate Judiciary Committee, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Tom Williams/Pool Image via AP) (Associated Press)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Authorities in a Maryland county say they are prepared to investigate sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh should a victim come forward and file a criminal report.

Montgomery County Police Chief J. Thomas Manger and State’s Attorney John McCarthy said in a letter Friday there have been no such reports filed that would lead to the initiation of a criminal investigation.

Manger and McCarthy were responding to a request for an investigation made earlier in the week by 11 Democratic state lawmakers.

Christine Blasey Ford has alleged that Kavanaugh forced her into a room at a high school gathering in Montgomery County in the 1980s, held her on a bed and tried removing her clothes as he muffled her mouth with his hands. Kavanaugh denies the allegations.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.