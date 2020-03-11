Dallas County Election Administrator Toni Pippins-Poole requested the recount when she noticed a difference in numbers between the number of voters signed in and the number of ballots received. State District Judge Emily Tobolowsky approved the request Tuesday.
Including mail-in and provisional ballots, Democratic turnout for the primary amounted to 18.1% and 6.4% for Republicans.
Pippins-Poole said in a release that the results will be made publicly available on the department’s website and are still considered unofficial until both parties have canvassed the results.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Dallas Morning News.