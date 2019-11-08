Last year, then-Chancellor Carol Folt said the university would remove references to Kenan and focus on his son, William Rand Kenan Jr., who paid to have the stadium dedicated to his parents’ memory.

A historical highway marker was being dedicated Friday to commemorate the 1898 coup in which white Democrats overthrew the government of African Americans and Republicans in Wilmington.

A newspaper report at the time said Kenan Sr. was in charge of the machine gun used during the coup.

