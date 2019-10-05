LOS ANGELES — A bronze sculpture that mysteriously disappeared from the Los Angeles Central Library 50 years ago has returned to its original home.

One of three panels of the Well of Scribes was unveiled at the downtown library Friday, the Los Angeles Times reported .

The sculpture depicting writers from different cultures vanished in 1969 when the library underwent a renovation. The story of its disappearance was revived in Susan Orlean’s 2018 novel “The Library Book,” which inspired Alta magazine’s managing editor to investigate its whereabouts.