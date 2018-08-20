DOVER, Del. — Bernard Pepukayi, a lawyer with long ties to the Delaware Democratic party, has switched his party affiliation and is running as a Republican for attorney general.

Pepukayi, a 45-year-old Middletown resident, filed his change of registration and candidacy papers Monday. Peggy Marshall Thomas, a Republican and former Sussex County prosecutor, quit the race last week.

Pepukayi says he decided to run after attending a recent forum featuring the four Democratic attorney general candidates and not being satisfied with their answers. Pepukayi, one of three black candidates in the race, says he would focus on juvenile justice and reducing recidivism.

Pepukayi, a former Family Court commissioner, also served as deputy legal counsel to former Democratic Gov. Ruth Ann Minner and as county attorney under former New Castle County Executive Tom Gordon.

