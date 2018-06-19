DOVER, Del. — A longtime House Democrat is joining the exodus of Delaware lawmakers who have opted not to seek re-election this year.

Rep. Helene Keeley of Wilmington announced Tuesday that she will be retiring from the House at the end of her current term. The announcement comes barely a month after Keeley filed for re-election. She said she now believes it’s time for someone else to represent her south Wilmington district.

The 53-year-old lawmaker, who works for the state labor department, was first elected in 1996.

Keeley is the 11th incumbent lawmaker retiring from the General Assembly this year, joining two Senate Democrats, four other House Democrats, three House Republicans and one Republican senator.

Democrats currently have a slim 11-10 majority in the Senate and a 25-16 advantage in the House.

