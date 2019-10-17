Ahtone also worked for the Kiowa Tribe for many years and was a past secretary of its tribal council. The tribe said on Facebook that Ahtone was a “treasure” who was idealized for her support of students learning to speak the Kiowa language.
Ahtone was recognized for her service last year at the 23rd National Indian Women’s Honoring Luncheon in Washington, D.C.
Information from: Indian Country Today, https://newsmaven.io/indiancountrytoday/
