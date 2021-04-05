The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said the cause of Gales’ death wasn’t yet known, but he had been undergoing treatment for an unspecified medical condition. A grand jury will investigate, which happens anytime a prison inmate dies in custody.
None of the 11 men on death row in Nebraska are scheduled for an execution and prison officials have acknowledged they don’t have any of the lethal injection drugs required to carry one out.
