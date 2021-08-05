Haefner, 68, was the pastor of St. Matthias Parish in Somerset for 27 years. He pleaded guilty to theft in May, blaming his actions on unspecified “compulsive behavior.”
Authorities said Haefner stole $516,985 over several years. He resigned in November 2018 as church officials were finally conducting an audit that had long been delayed by Haefner, who had repeatedly asked to reschedule due to health problems and the need for more time to prepare.
St. Matthias is part of the Diocese of Metuchen, which covers Hunterdon, Middlesex, Somerset and Warren counties.