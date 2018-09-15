Chicago White Sox (58-89, fourth in AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (42-105, fifth in AL East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 7:05 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: White Sox: Reynaldo Lopez (5-9, 4.22 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 132 strikeouts) Orioles: Yefry Ramirez (1-5, 5.94 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Orioles enter the game after a 2-8 skid in their last 10 outings. Baltimore’s lineup has 175 home runs this season, led by Trey Mancini’s mark of 23. The White Sox are 11-18 in games started by Lopez. Chicago’s lineup is slugging .407 on the season, Jose Abreu leads the team with a mark of .479. The White Sox won Friday’s contest 8-6. James Shields picked up his seventh win of the season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tim Anderson has 74 runs and 62 RBIs for the White Sox this year. Avisail Garcia has three home runs and nine RBIs while slugging .600 over his past 10 games for Chicago. Adam Jones is hitting .284 with 149 hits and 14 home runs in 131 games this year for the Orioles. Jonathan Villar has 12 hits and is batting .324 over his past 10 games for Baltimore.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 3-7, .206 batting average, 4.89 ERA, outscored by 24 runs. Orioles: 2-8, .238 batting average, 6.25 ERA, outscored by 35 runs.

ORIOLES INJURIES: The Baltimore Orioles placed DH Mark Trumbo on the 60-day disabled list with right knee inflammation on Monday, Aug. 20. The Orioles placed RHP Pedro Araujo on the 60-day disabled list with a right elbow sprain on Monday, June 11.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

