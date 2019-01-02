NEW YORK — After 104 years, the countdown is on for the last hours of Lord & Taylor’s flagship store on Fifth Avenue.

The venerable department store famed for its animated holiday windows is shutting down Wednesday after a blowout sale that has left whole floors empty. Surviving floors still offer an assembly line of racks stuffed with clothes all going for $5.99 that once sold for as much as $100.

The 11-story building has been sold to the We Work space-leasing company for more than $850 million.

Forty-five other, smaller Lord & Taylor stores remain open, mostly on the East Coast. In addition, Lord & Taylor-branded merchandise is being sold online through the Walmart website.

The brand is owned by Canadian corporate giant Hudson’s Bay Company.

