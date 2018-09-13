Seattle Mariners (79-66, third in AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (73-73, fourth in AL West)

Anaheim, California; Thursday, 10:07 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Mariners: Mike Leake (9-9, 4.11 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 109 strikeouts) Angels: Matt Shoemaker (2-0, 3.45 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Seattle match up to begin a four-game series. Los Angeles’ lineup has 190 home runs this year, led by Mike Trout’s mark of 33. The Mariners have gone 18-10 in games started by Leake. The Seattle offense has compiled a .253 batting average as a team this year, Jean Segura leads the team with a mark of .310. In their last meeting on July 29, Marco Gonzales earned the win in an 8-5 victory for the Mariners.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitch Haniger is batting .276 for the Mariners this season, and his .485 slugging percentage is 18th in the American League. Nelson Cruz has eight hits, two home runs and a .457 slugging percentage over his past 10 games for Seattle. Justin Upton has 26 home runs and 78 RBIs on the season for the Angels. Shohei Ohtani has four home runs and 11 RBIs while slugging .914 over his past 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 4-6, .218 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored by 10 runs. Angels: 7-3, .255 batting average, 2.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

