“This case is especially concerning because its victims are low-income people and immigrants who are less likely to report crimes due to fear,” Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement.
Prosecutors allege that between 2013 and 2018, Moawad molested women ranging from 27 to 73 years old.
Moawad was sued in 2019 by a woman who alleged that while under anesthesia in 2017, Moawad molested her and that she reported the allegations to police, the Los Angeles Times reported.
The suit alleged that Moawad repeatedly fondled her, in one case holding her down until she managed to run out of the room. The suit also said the attacks ended in December 2018 when a dental assistant shot a video of one assault, the Times said.