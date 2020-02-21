The drugs were worth at least $7 million in Australia, according to court papers.
Markosyan pleaded guilty last year to conspiracy to distribute cocaine and conspiracy to engage in money laundering.
Markosyan’s sister, 41-year-old Iren Markosyan of North Hollywood, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to conspiracy to launder monetary instruments. She could face 20 years in prison.
Prosecutors said she allowed her bother to use her name to buy homes and use them as collateral for loans. The scheme laundered about $3.5 million in illicit drug proceeds, authorities said.
