LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti says rapper Nipsey Hussle has been shot and killed at age 33.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti says rapper Nipsey Hussle has been shot and killed at age 33.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Sign up for email updates from the "Confronting the Caliphate" series.
You have signed up for the "Confronting the Caliphate" series.