A video obtained by KABC-TV shows the man driving away from officers who surrounded the car, then hitting two police cruisers and running off.

A different video aired by KABC-TV shows the man turning and chasing an officer while brandishing a foot-long machete.

The officer runs into the street and falls to the ground. The man stands over him with the raised machete before he is shot.

He was pronounced dead at a hospital. An officer suffered minor scrapes and bruises.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD