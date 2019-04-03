LOS ANGELES — Police arrested a suspect they say rode around on a bicycle and slashed the faces of people in Los Angeles, officials said Wednesday.

The assailant is believed to have struck at least six times since last month. One victim said the man laughed after he cut her.

Officer Norma Eisenman confirmed the arrest, but she did not immediately have additional details.

A man standing near a bus stop was attacked on Monday, and a woman was slashed about a mile (1.6 kilometers) away, police said. They were hospitalized with severe injuries and are expected to survive.

Similar attacks happened in the same area of South Los Angeles on March 20 and in the neighboring cities of South Gate and Lynwood on March 27.

Stefany Coboz told KNBC-TV she received a deep gash under her left ear, and the man turned to look at her after the attack.



This undated photo released by the Los Angeles Police Department shows a person they are seeking in a series of slashing attacks in the city recently. Police say they are trying to find the bicyclist who rides close to people and slashes their faces and is believed to have struck six times since March 2019. Police in a statement said that a man standing near a bus stop was attacked on Monday, April 1, 2019, and a woman was slashed about a mile away. They were hospitalized with severe injuries and are expected to survive. (Los Angeles Police Department via AP) (Associated Press)

“He started laughing,” she said “He laughed.”

The assailant rode a black and green mountain bike and wielded an unknown type of “edged weapon,” police said.

