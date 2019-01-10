LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles policeman who killed two people in two weeks — including a 14-year-old boy — won’t face criminal charges.

A December report released Thursday by the LA County district attorney’s office says Officer Eden Medina acted in defense of himself and his partner in 2016 when he shot 36-year-old Omar Gonzalez twice in the back during a struggle in Boyle Heights.

Gonzalez had a loaded gun. His family is suing over his death.

Medina previously was exonerated in the shooting two weeks later of 14-year-old Jesse Romero.

The boy, a suspected graffiti vandal, was killed during a chase when police heard a shot and thought he had a gun.

Some witnesses said the gun fired after the boy threw it away and the shooting sparked community protests.

