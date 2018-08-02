Customers enter a Trader Joe’s market in the Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018. The Los Angeles grocery store where a manager was accidentally killed by police during a gun battle with a suspect has reopened. The market reopened its doors Thursday with a sign telling customers, “We missed you.” (Richard Vogel/Associated Press)

LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles grocery store where a manager was accidentally killed by police during a gunbattle with a suspect has reopened

The Trader Joe’s market in LA’s Silver Lake neighborhood opened its doors Thursday with a sign telling customers, “We missed you.”

Employee Melyda Corado was killed July 21 as police traded gunfire with a suspect who then took hostages inside the store.

Police say Gene Atkins shot his grandmother and kidnapped his girlfriend before leading officers on a chase that ended with a crash outside the store.

Trader Joe’s executive Ben Myers says it’s a bittersweet day, with continuing heartbreak over the tragedy but recognition that moving forward is important.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.