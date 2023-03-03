Last Boeing 747 jet inspired worker to buy jackpot ticket

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A woman who won the fifth-largest jackpot in Powerball history is a longtime Boeing worker who was inspired to buy the lucky ticket when she saw the jackpot hit $747 million — just days after the company delivered its final 747 jumbo jet.
Bell normally spends $20 per week on lottery tickets, but this was a sign: “I had to buy one more ticket,” she said.
It proved to be the sole winning ticket for what turned out to be a $754.6 million jackpot.
Bell has worked for Boeing in Auburn as a supply chain analyst for nearly 36 years, according to the news release.
Less than a week before she bought the winning ticket, Boeing had delivered its 1,574th and final 747 jumbo jet to cargo carrier Atlas Air.
The morning after the drawing, she saw a news story about the winning ticket being sold in Auburn and thought, “That could be me,” she said. But she didn’t immediately have time to check her numbers before a 6:20 a.m. meeting.
After it, she woke up her son and daughter, and she called another daughter, to check and re-check them.
“I’ve never won more than $20 in my life,” said Bell. “So you can imagine my shock when I realized what had just happened. I just broke down and cried.”