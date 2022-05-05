Louisiana bill would classify abortion as homicide

Discussing the legislation less than 48 hours after the leaked Supreme Court draft proposing to overturn the 1973 ruling that has protected abortion rights, lawmakers and advocates who spoke in support of the bill appeared energized by the prospect of a long-sought imminent victory.
Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. confirmed on Tuesday that the draft opinion was authentic but emphasized that the decision written by Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. was not final.
If the Louisiana bill passes the Republican-led House and Senate, it would head to Gov. John Bel Edwards (D), who has supported antiabortion legislation in the past.
Louisiana is one of 13 states that has a “trigger law,” which would make abortion illegal as soon as Roe is overturned.
— Caroline Kitchener
Tornadoes strike Texas, Oklahoma
A storm system spawned several tornadoes that whipped through areas of Texas and Oklahoma, causing damage to a school, a marijuana farm and other structures.
There were no reports of serious injuries following the Wednesday night tornadoes, but the system was causing flooding in parts of Oklahoma and Arkansas, and more stormy weather was expected Thursday.
Significant damage was reported in the Oklahoma city of Seminole, about 60 miles southeast of Oklahoma City.
Nearly 4,500 customers were without power early Thursday afternoon, according to Oklahoma Gas & Electric, 96 percent of the utility customers in the city.
In Texas, a “large and dangerous tornado” was spotted Wednesday in the rural community of Lockett, about 170 miles northwest of Dallas, said the National Weather Service office in Norman, Okla.
— Associated Press