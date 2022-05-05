Louisiana bill would classify abortion as homicide

Placeholder while article actions load

Bill would classify abortion as homicide Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Republicans in the Louisiana House advanced a bill Wednesday that would classify abortion as homicide and allow prosecutors to criminally charge patients, with supporters citing a draft opinion leaked this week showing the Supreme Court ready to overturn Roe v. Wade. The legislation, which passed through a committee on a 7-to-2 vote, goes one step further than other antiabortion bans that have gained momentum in recent years, which focus on punishing abortion providers and others who help facilitate the procedure. Experts say the bill could also restrict in vitro fertilization and emergency contraception because it would grant constitutional rights to a person “from the moment of fertilization.”

Discussing the legislation less than 48 hours after the leaked Supreme Court draft proposing to overturn the 1973 ruling that has protected abortion rights, lawmakers and advocates who spoke in support of the bill appeared energized by the prospect of a long-sought imminent victory.

Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. confirmed on Tuesday that the draft opinion was authentic but emphasized that the decision written by Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. was not final.

If the Louisiana bill passes the Republican-led House and Senate, it would head to Gov. John Bel Edwards (D), who has supported antiabortion legislation in the past.

Louisiana is one of 13 states that has a “trigger law,” which would make abortion illegal as soon as Roe is overturned.

— Caroline Kitchener

Tornadoes strike Texas, Oklahoma

A storm system spawned several tornadoes that whipped through areas of Texas and Oklahoma, causing damage to a school, a marijuana farm and other structures.

There were no reports of serious injuries following the Wednesday night tornadoes, but the system was causing flooding in parts of Oklahoma and Arkansas, and more stormy weather was expected Thursday.

Significant damage was reported in the Oklahoma city of Seminole, about 60 miles southeast of Oklahoma City.

Nearly 4,500 customers were without power early Thursday afternoon, according to Oklahoma Gas & Electric, 96 percent of the utility customers in the city.

In Texas, a “large and dangerous tornado” was spotted Wednesday in the rural community of Lockett, about 170 miles northwest of Dallas, said the National Weather Service office in Norman, Okla.

— Associated Press

