Chairman Matthew Jewell says he wants Lewis to resign but can’t find her.

Jewell says he hasn’t heard from Lewis since the summer and neither have other members. He says the council doesn’t know where she lives.

Lewis didn’t file for reelection and her seat is up for grabs in Saturday’s election.

The paper says calls to Lewis were unsuccessful. Authorities say she hasn’t been reported missing.

