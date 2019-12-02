The American Press reports deputies were looking for a 25-year-old wanted on domestic abuse battery charges. Instead, deputies went Tuesday to the home of 79-year-old pastor Herman Weston and his wife Carol, who live with a granddaughter and her 3-week-old baby.

Carol Weston said officers stormed the house with their guns drawn. She said she was handcuffed and walked to the street corner, with no explanation. Herman Weston said he was “totally embarrassed” by the incident.

“I can’t just let this go with an apology because it was definitely wrong,” he said. “It goes far beyond that. I could have lost my life.”

Mancuso said he met privately Wednesday with the Westons to apologize.

