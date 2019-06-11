ST. BERNARD, La. — A lawsuit claiming a teenage girl was subjected to sexual abuse by a Louisiana jail deputy has been settled and the deputy remains with the agency.

The New Orleans Advocate reports the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office settled the federal lawsuit against 69-year-old Eddie Williams for $200,000 in March.

The suit was filed in December 2016. It claimed Williams ordered the girl to masturbate and disrobe in front of a surveillance camera while she was incarcerated from June 2015 to January 2016.

The newspaper says an attorney for the sheriff’s office confirmed the amount of the settlement. The report says Williams still works for the sheriff’s office but is now employed in the fleet maintenance division.

Information from: The New Orleans Advocate, http://www.neworleansadvocate.com

