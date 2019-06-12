LOUISIANA

Hate crime charges filed in church fires

The son of a Louisiana sheriff’s deputy is facing federal hate crime charges in connection with three fires that destroyed African American churches this year.

Holden Matthews, 21, was charged in a six-count federal indictment that was unsealed Wednesday.

The indictment charges Matthews with three counts of “intentional damage to religious property,” which the Department of Justice said is a hate crime under the U.S. Church Arson Prevention Act. He is also charged with three counts of “using fire to commit a felony.”

Matthews is white and the churches served black congregations. The indictment does not mention race. It says the fires were set “because of the religious character” of the properties.

The indictment is dated June 6 and was handed up by a grand jury in Lafayette.

Matthews already faced state charges in the church burnings. He has pleaded not guilty in the state case.

Three historic African American churches were burned in a span of 10 days, beginning in late March, in and around the city of Opelousas in Louisiana’s St. Landry Parish, where Matthews’ father is a sheriff’s deputy.

— Associated Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Life term in slayings of 3 Muslim relatives

A North Carolina man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after pleading guilty Wednesday to the murders of three young Muslims in February 2015.

Craig Stephen Hicks, 50, accepted the sentence after prosecutors in Durham declined to seek the death penalty for the murders, which he told investigators at the time were prompted by a dispute over a parking space, but prosecutors argued they were motivated by bias.

The murders of a newlywed Muslim couple and the wife’s sister drew international attention.

The victims were Deah Barakat, 23, a University of North Carolina dental student; his wife, Yusor Abu-Salha, 21; and her sister, Razan Abu-Salha, 19, a student at North Carolina State University. They were gunned down in a condominium about 2 miles from the University of North Carolina campus in Chapel Hill.

Hicks had portrayed himself on Facebook as an atheist and filled his social media page with anti-religion posts.

— Reuters