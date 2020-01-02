For his third appointment, Edwards is replacing Lurie Thomason Jr., a Grambling State University criminal justice professor, with Belinda Davis, a Louisiana State University public policy professor who ran unsuccessfully for the state House on the fall ballot. No reason was provided by the governor’s office for the switch.

The 11-member Board of Elementary and Secondary Education sets policies impacting more than 700,000 public school students around the state, chooses Louisiana’s education superintendent and writes the multibillion-dollar financing formula for public education.

Edwards’ three appointees will join the eight board members elected this fall at their first meeting of the new term later this month.

