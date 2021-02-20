He said several other individuals then engaged the original suspect, both inside and outside of the building and that one other person also died.
Lopinto said two other people were also hit by gunfire and were hospitalized in stable condition. He said there were multiple shooters in all — whether the initial suspect, customers or store employees — and authorities are trying to piece together information at the scene.
None of the dead or wounded were immediately identified, and details remained sketchy. Lopinto said the investigation was continuing as authorities tried to determined details of what happened.
— Associated Press
virginia
Supply ship honors Black mathematician
A space station supply ship named after a Black NASA mathematician rocketed into orbit Saturday, the 59th anniversary of John Glenn’s historic launch.
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus capsule — dubbed the S.S. Katherine Johnson — should reach the International Space Station on Monday following its launch from Virginia’s Eastern Shore.
Johnson died almost exactly a year ago at age 101.
“Mrs. Johnson was selected for her hand-written calculations that helped launch the first Americans into space, as well as her accomplishments in breaking glass ceiling after glass ceiling as a Black woman,” Frank DeMauro, a Northrop Grumman vice president, said on the eve of liftoff.
Johnson’s numbers contributed to the Feb. 20, 1962, flight in which Glenn became the first American to orbit the world.
Northrop Grumman launched the 4-ton shipment for NASA in the early afternoon from Wallops Island, where temperatures were just above freezing. The Antares rocket was visible from the Carolinas to Connecticut, at least where skies were clear.
— Associated Press