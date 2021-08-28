The National Hurricane Center is predicting that Ida will strengthen to a Category 4 Hurricane with 140 mph sustained winds before making landfall in rural Terrebonne Parish, southwest of New Orleans, on Sunday afternoon. The storm was projected to bring “extremely life-threatening” storm surge, “potentially catastrophic wind damage,” and widespread flooding, and with Ida projected to come ashore on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, anxiety gripped the region.
President Biden said he has already signed an emergency declaration for Louisiana to expedite aid if it’s needed.
“Above all, I’m urging the people of the area to pay attention and be prepared,” Biden said. “Have supplies for your household on hand. Follow the guidance from local authorities. And if you have to move to shelter, make sure you wear a mask and try to keep some distance because we’re still facing a highly contagious delta variant as well.”
Rental car companies were reporting that they were out of vehicles, but still hundreds jammed rental car counters at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, hoping to strike it lucky.
Unlike during Hurricane Katrina, residents of New Orleans and its immediate suburbs were not ordered to evacuate ahead of Ida. Nevertheless, highways across the state were packed with bumper-to-bumper traffic and many service stations were out of gas, with vehicles lining up for blocks to try to fill their tanks.
“What we know is today right now everyone has to make a decision: to leave voluntarily, which I’m recommending … or stay on-site, hunker down, wherever that is, hopefully that’s your home,” New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said during a press briefing Saturday.
Around the state, people lined up to by generators, as residents prepared to hunker down and live without electricity for days or even weeks. With dangerous heat and humidity projected for the days following the storm, residents were hoping to power their air conditioners with generator power, but state officials were cautioning residents to use their generators safely. The Louisiana Department of Health reported last year that nine out of the 25 deaths that occurred during Hurricane Laura were caused by carbon monoxide poisoning from generators.
In the New Orleans suburb of Metairie, Gay Danner was relieved when she finally found a service station that still had fuel for her fill up her gas tank.
“I tried four yesterday and two today,” Danner, 81, said as the pump clicked off to indicate that her tank was full. “Now, it was all worth it.”
Danner, a retired teacher, said she plans to ride out the storm at home. But she said she’s “worried,” an emotion she’s felt with every hurricane that has hit the area since 1947, when a strong September hurricane pushed water over levees and led to waist deep flooding in sections of the city.
“I think it was only 70 miles per hour, but I was only 7 years old, so you don’t forget that,” Danner said. “So yea, I am worried.”
At hotels in downtown New Orleans, tourists were packing up and cutting their trips short while New Orleans residents were dragging suitcases and plastic bags filled with snacks into the high-rise hotels, hoping that they would be safer downtown than in their flood-prone neighborhoods.
Margarita Aybar, the housekeeping manager at Q & C Hotel Bar, said the hotel is was “completely booked.”
“We are well stocked, with extra of everything, and prepared because many people are opting to stay here because we have the facilities,” Aybar said. “We have the food, and we have a generator to keep emergency lights on and keep the kitchen running if the electricity goes out.”
At a Friday news conference, Cantrell explained that there was too little time left before the storm arrived for the region to stage a large scale evacuation.
“We are not calling for a mandatory evacuation because the time simply is not on our side. We do not want to have people on the road, and therefore in greater danger,” Cantrell said.
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) similarly lamented how little time officials and residents had to prepare for the storm.
“We don’t have the normal time we typically have to prepare for a hurricane of this magnitude, everybody takes advantage of every minute you have,” Edwards said.
Edwards was expected to provide an update for the media later Saturday.
The National Hurricane Center has been projecting Ida to rapidly intensify before slamming into the state. Climate scientists say that rapidly intensifying hurricanes are becoming more frequent as storms are turbocharged by rising ocean temperatures. These rapidly intensifying storms make widespread evacuations more difficult, state and local leaders say.
Lori Lai, 47, a visitor from Fort Lauderdale in town to celebrate her husband’s birthday, said the predicted intensity of Hurricane Ida “snuck up” on her, causing her to scramble to find a way to get home before the storm arrived. A home health aide, Lai said her patients expect her to be at work on Monday morning, but she worries her scheduled flight home Monday will be canceled.
After spending most of Friday night on the phone trying to get ahold of airline and rental car company agents, Lai decided on Saturday to go online and pay $500 for new airline tickets for Sunday morning.
“When we left the said, ‘Oh it’s just going to be a tropical storm and a lot of rain’ and now all of the sudden it changed in this huge terrible thing,” Lai said. “Now, you have to worry about electric going out, and you worry about flooding because I saw what happened after Katrina … and we were like, ‘oh s..t we need to change our flights because I don’t want to get stuck here.”
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Amy Wang contributed to this report.