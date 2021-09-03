Dean, a commercial developer who owns multiple nursing homes around Louisiana, came under scrutiny in 1998 after an 86-year-old woman bused from one of his New Orleans area nursing homes died waiting with hundreds of other elderly residents to be unloaded at a Baton Rouge shelter. Local media reports at the time said the nursing home residents sat on an un-air-conditioned bus for hours, and then were placed in a building that fire officials said wasn’t suitable for a hurricane evacuation shelter.