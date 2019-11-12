Ishola was arrested Nov. 6 and accused of making “threats against (the) president and successors to the presidency.” Details were not released.
Caddo Parish sheriff’s investigators found the alleged threat after they had obtained arrest warrants for Ishola for cyberstalking linked to a separate investigation.
Ishola told Hornsby he has health problems and needs medication. Hornsby assured him U.S. Marshals would address his concerns.
