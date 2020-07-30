District Attorney Hillar Moore III said a formal decision on whether to seek the death penalty would be made in the “near future,” according to The Advocate.
Kato was accused of fatally shooting Richardson, his girlfriend’s stepfather, during a domestic dispute on the morning of April 26 before allegedly shooting Hutto and Cpl. Derrick Maglone with an assault-style rifle as the two officers searched for him in the backyard of a Baton Rouge home.
Kato barricaded himself inside a home after the shooting and was taken into custody after an hourslong standoff with police, according to authorities.
Maglone was hospitalized with critical injuries and released more than 10 days later, officials said.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.