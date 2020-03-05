Fowler and Corcoran were found fatally shot on Dec. 13 underneath an overpass, huddled in blankets beside an empty shopping cart. Williams was found on Dec. 27 shot to death on the porch of a vacant home about two blocks from where Fowler and Corcoran were found.
Anderson lived two blocks from where both shootings occurred.
Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul previously said a witness heard Anderson confess to killing Williams. Paul also said evidence found inside Anderson’s home helped link him to the murders.
It’s unclear whether prosecutors will seek the death penalty against Anderson. It’s also unclear whether Anderson had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.
